I loved this shop. Very knowledgeable budtenders and they were able to find me exactly what I was looking for. They're flower was a great price and is dank! I finally found a place that cares more about the medicinal part of cannabis then just selling to make money. Thanku for opening in Eufaula 😊Keep up the great work!
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.