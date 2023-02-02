About this dispensary
Bighorn Weed Co.
Howdy, folks! Bighorn Weed Co. is a veteran-owned and family-operated cannabis outpost in Taos, New Mexico. We handpick small batches of GOOD CLEAN NEW MEXICAN WEED from farmers growing consciously and in tune with the planet. Our delivery service is the only legal cannabis delivery in Taos and our dispensary (coming soon) is located in an old blacksmith shop in the downtown historic district.
536 Paseo del Pueblo Norte, Taos, NM
License CCD-2022-0932
storefrontveteran discountmedicalrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 5pm
monday
9am - 5pm
tuesday
9am - 5pm
wednesday
9am - 5pm
thursday
9am - 5pm
friday
9am - 5pm
saturday
9am - 5pm
