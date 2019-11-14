Gremlin4542 on November 19, 2019

the staff is super knowledgeable and willing to help you find the best medicinal products to help you treat your symptoms and even help you with determining your preferred dosages within your budget constraints and product type preferences they have some products I havent seen anywhere else in our area a wide variety of edibles including savory spices, freeze dried items, delicious ice cream, peppermint, as well as gummies brownies cereal treats and the like an inhaler topicals that are pain specific (joint, muscle, skin, breast etc...) they also have a wide selection of high thc flower and a great selection of concentrates they have some fun gizmos and gadgets to make life easier too prices are competitive for the market and area but you will see a lot of higher price point items with quality products that actually work to match love this place looking forward to going back again and again.