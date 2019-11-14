CannaConnoisseur405
Great dispensary! Super clean and medical with a welcoming vibe. Their staff is super knowledgeable and helped me find the perfect products to fit my needs. They have a variety of tremendous products like medicated spices, ice cream, inhalers, pain lotions, solvent free vape carts, concentrates and flower just to name a few! I recommend everyone to stop by here and check it out. OH AND DID I MENTION THE DRIVE THRU! Literally my new fav place and will be a regular customer here!