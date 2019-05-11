$180 Ounces Cheesequake (17%) Querkel (17%) Cannatonic (1%/23%) $25 1/8s Ghost OG (18%) $30 1/8s Cheesequake (17%) Phantom Cookies (22%) 4Way x Skunk (22%) Lemon Kush Headband(18%) GS Juice (18%) $35 1/8s Mango (12%/17%) GSC #1 (24%) Hollyweed (28%) Dog Patch (26%) Guice (25%) $40 1/8s Strawberry Banana (25%) Cookies & Cream (29%) Sour Dubb (21%)
Grassroots Carts: 30% OFF, Free Battery w Purchase Curio Carts: 25% OFF 30% OFF Topicals & Edibles Dab Tabs: 40% OFF Liberty Concentrate- 30% OFF Candy Glue Hash- $40/.5g Chemdawg 91 Shatter: $40/G
First time patients receive 10% OFF all regular priced items. Cannot be combined with other deals/Discounts/Bulk Discounts. Bring a first time friend and you both get 25% off!
We want to be as transparent as possible with patients coming in looking for a good deal! We offer an industry, veterans and senior discount to our patients, but these discounts are not stackable and will not be applied to anything already discounted.