The staff is great, they are knowledgeable and fast. This is my favorite spot.
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review! We are so pleased with our ability to provide quick service with a smile and the knowledge to keep you coming back!
Super friendly staff and I was in and out within 10 mins. Def coming here again !!
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review. We have recently hired on staff to expedite the wait times and we are so glad to see that the patients are seeing the benefits! We cannot wait to see you again soon!
Blair’s has consistently been stepping up their game, each week I come in I see higher testing TCH and terpene rich profiles. I like using this app because if an item isn’t in your store you send me a text offering comparable options and help me make my decision if I want to drive out to your store. Recommend to people looking for laid back vibes with knowledgeable people.
Thanks for taking the time to leave us a review! We appreciate all of our patients and we are so glad that our products and staff are keeping people happy!
My go to place, weekly. Best deals in town on concentrates, even without having to buy multiples. Super friendly staff and their pick up service is sooo fast. 10/10
Thank you for leaving us such a positive review~ We are one of the few local areas that offers a discount on a single loose concentrate, multiple times per week! Please come see us on Mondays where we offer 30% off vapes&concentrates, or Sunday's when we offer second chance Sunday all deals from throughout the week.
Supposedly Blair is now only allowed to sell certain brand vapes on specific days, but cannot sell all brands on their 30% days? Blair used to be a good dispensary, but if they are changing this, I'll go elsewhere. Plus, some of budtenders are not very knowledgeable or good at sales. I had to ask to see the terp profile and THC contents on a cart last month after i asked what they were, only to be answered "i dont know." What kind of service is that? Friendly yes, but I believe they need more training.
Hi, thanks for taking the time to leave a review. I believe you are misinformed. Due to MMCC compliance issues, we were unable to sell vape cartridges on hold by the MMCC. We hope that this helps. Unfortunately due to the over 300+ menu items we have at Blair Wellness Center, not every budtender medicates with every product. I hope this helps.
Could be better
small blunder with leafly, worked with me to fix it. mistakes happen. how you resolve them is what matters
Sadly I won’t be coming back to the dispensary. They change so much I can barely afford to pay for my medication. I contacted the MMCC regarding my concerns and am happy to say I will be speaking with the director of policy and affairs soon. They have no discounts for students or people on disability. They’ve removed their punch card discount, and have replaced their policy on bringing in recyclable containers for $5 off to being entered to win a cart. Not even guaranteed. Lastly, the primary reason for me loving this place was their card service. That has also been removed which means we pay a fee with the ATM from our banks. This is the only dispensary I purchase from and after repeated question on this I am still told the same thing. “Nothing yet” I hate to say it, but this dispensary seems to be more concerned with their profits than their patients.
Wonderful location with a great deli style setup, surcharge free ATM, and awesome staff and deals!
Thank you for taking the time to leave us some positive words of encouragement! We are so glad that you enjoy the atmosphere of BWC, come back and see us again soon!