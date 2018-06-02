Skinnypig on November 17, 2019

Supposedly Blair is now only allowed to sell certain brand vapes on specific days, but cannot sell all brands on their 30% days? Blair used to be a good dispensary, but if they are changing this, I'll go elsewhere. Plus, some of budtenders are not very knowledgeable or good at sales. I had to ask to see the terp profile and THC contents on a cart last month after i asked what they were, only to be answered "i dont know." What kind of service is that? Friendly yes, but I believe they need more training.