Bliss - Missoula
1120 W Central Ave, Missoula, MT
License D-100321-003
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
Deals at Bliss - Missoula
Military & Veteran Discount
Valid 7/11/2023 - 7/11/2024
10% off total purchase for all Active Military and Veterans. Thank you for your Service.
1 Review of Bliss - Missoula
j........9
July 13, 2023
Best customer service in the industry. Every time I go in they have over 5 strains above the 30% mark. The carts are fantastic also.