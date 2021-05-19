We are Bloc*[noun] Bloc explores, curates and celebrates all things cannabis from a place of openness, inclusivity and fun, with the idea that we all deserve to feel good. Despite what we offer and who we are, Bloc is different for everyone. It can mean whatever you need it to mean: Maybe it’s a supportive shoulder because you’re not feeling great, or a timely boost for your mental state. Maybe it’s an interesting chat on a mediocre day, or some sleep support so you can hit the hay. Maybe it’s some pain relief because you’re feeling sore, or the perfect hit because it’s twenty past four. One thing is for sure: At Bloc we’re not just a dispensary, we’re a lifestyle and a community. We believe in the power of people, plants and the combination of the two. We believe in sticking to our values and stand in truth. We believe in community, connection and real conversation. We believe in hugs, good vibes, and high fives. Who we are We are a collective of cannabis enthusiasts on a mission to make people feel good. What we do We develop unique dispensary concepts that stock a range of best in class cannabis products, coupled with unparalleled customer service. How we do it Expert curation, honest connection and a mission founded on the deepest respect for our customer. Why we do it To keep you in good spirits