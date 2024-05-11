Bloc Dispensary - Kirksville

The Bloc concept was formed in 2019 by Justice Cannabis Co.’s pioneering and experienced team, who saw an opportunity to bring more meaning to the existing dispensary landscape. Bloc was born from a love of cannabis, its ability to make us feel better and the appetite to build a community where people can feel supported to discover their best selves. The vision for our stores was to create more than a place where people could get great products. We wanted to create a community hub where people could meet, socialize, learn and feel better, together. The customer experience of our retail concepts has become a paramount and defining feature of our company. It has allowed us to build a brand known to foster real conversation, human connection, genuine support and above all, a place to have fun. By 2020, our dispensary movement expanded across the country, with licenses in 8 states (and counting). Each Bloc store aims to carry on the values of adventure, connection and quality along with the fundamental belief that cannabis can be a powerful vehicle in bringing people together, to feel good. Today, our loyal customers gather in Bloc dispensaries nationwide to enjoy carefully curated products, expert advice and honest connections with like-minded people.