Bloc Dispensary - Valley Park

I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!