Bloc Dispensary - Valley Park

Valley Park, MO
About this dispensary

Bloc Dispensary - Valley Park

We open for business on November 29th!

Leafly member since 2021

2093 Smizer Station Road , Valley Park, MO
Call 636-681-3110
ATMVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
8am - 7pm
monday
8am - 8pm
tuesday
8am - 8pm
wednesday
8am - 8pm
thursday
8am - 8pm
friday
8am - 8pm
saturday
8am - 8pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Open until Sunday at 7pm CT
5 Reviews of Bloc Dispensary - Valley Park

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
May 7, 2022
I absolutely love this place. There is always plenty of knowledgeable staff to assist with anything you need. They have always had what I need or wanted. The store has plenty of variety of strains and or brands. While I will always be open to other dispensaries to check them out, this one is my go to. Still learning names of everyone so I cannot call out any particular person for their excellence but really it doesn't matter because everyone there is amazing. I highly recommend this place!
March 18, 2022
There were like six people working, so I don’t remember all of them, but my namesake Josh was an excellent sign-in guy/greeter. The whole staff was friendly and attentive. Bonus: my main treatment, Cherry Diesel, was only $30/eighth. Good stuff!
January 24, 2022
Always great customer service and great product, ask for the homie Henry he a get you right-AM
January 24, 2022
First time trying Bloc and it did not disappoint! Very helpful and friendly staff. Joshua was very knowledgeable and the place has decent prices!
