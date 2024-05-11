Bloc Dispensary - Farmington
Bloc Dispensary - Farmington
dispensary
Medical & Recreational

Bloc Dispensary - Farmington

Farmington, MO
705.6 miles away
About this dispensary

Bloc Dispensary - Farmington

Bloc explores, curates and celebrates all things cannabis from a place of openness, inclusivity and fun, with the idea that we all deserve to feel good. One thing is for sure: At Bloc we’re not just a dispensary, we’re a lifestyle and a community. We believe in the power of people, plants and the combination of the two. We believe in sticking to our values and stand in truth. We believe in community, connection and real conversation. We believe in hugs, good vibes, and high fives. The name Bloc originates from our central theme of community. A ‘Bloc’ is a group of people with common interests, who have formed community together, united by the same purpose. Access to legal, quality cannabis is the foundational building block that brings us all together. The notion of ‘Bloc’ is all inclusive — a community minded spirit, whereby no one exists on the ‘outer’. Inclusivity and diversity are fundamental pillars of our brand ethos and we love that this name evokes a sense of familiarity and inclusivity for one and all.

Leafly member since 2021

Followers: 71
730 Market Street, Farmington, MO
ATMCash acceptedStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm

Photos of Bloc Dispensary - Farmington

14 Reviews of Bloc Dispensary - Farmington

3.8
Quality
3.8
Service
3.7
Atmosphere