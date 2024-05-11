Bloc Dispensary - Farmington

Bloc explores, curates and celebrates all things cannabis from a place of openness, inclusivity and fun, with the idea that we all deserve to feel good. One thing is for sure: At Bloc we’re not just a dispensary, we’re a lifestyle and a community. We believe in the power of people, plants and the combination of the two. We believe in sticking to our values and stand in truth. We believe in community, connection and real conversation. We believe in hugs, good vibes, and high fives. The name Bloc originates from our central theme of community. A ‘Bloc’ is a group of people with common interests, who have formed community together, united by the same purpose. Access to legal, quality cannabis is the foundational building block that brings us all together. The notion of ‘Bloc’ is all inclusive — a community minded spirit, whereby no one exists on the ‘outer’. Inclusivity and diversity are fundamental pillars of our brand ethos and we love that this name evokes a sense of familiarity and inclusivity for one and all.