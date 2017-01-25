MrsSchwartz
Every one is very nice and professional
Even after Montana law pretty much shut down all the dispensaries bloom opened back up relatively quickly and has over a dozen strain selection already and growing. Seems like some new strains I want to try out every time I go in there. Clean store, everything's organized, helpful staff, not all the way out in the boonies. Open on Saturdays is a plus.