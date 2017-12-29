Sabiah on June 29, 2019

First time comming to this store, I was super happy with what the layout was. And the staff were amazing! The door guy had a smile on his face and was happily creating customers while we waited, I saw a great selection of products I normally get at my usual store and all were about five to ten bucks cheaper! My bud tender Cody was amazing, was super patient while I looked at everything and practically made him pull everything out! Friendly staff and will gladly return!!!