First time in here was today and I gotta say I’m pretty impressed great atmosphere, friendly staff, great prices and the staff were extremely helpful and knew what they were talking about
First time comming to this store, I was super happy with what the layout was. And the staff were amazing! The door guy had a smile on his face and was happily creating customers while we waited, I saw a great selection of products I normally get at my usual store and all were about five to ten bucks cheaper! My bud tender Cody was amazing, was super patient while I looked at everything and practically made him pull everything out! Friendly staff and will gladly return!!!
ALWAYS OUT OF CARTRIDGE'S. Also, Why offer online ordering and confirm its ready only to drive over and they're out. This happened 3 times!! Haven't experienced this shitty service at any other dispensaries in the area.
if I order it online and your website confirms my order and you text me to confirm my order dont wait to tell me when I come to pick it up that you're out and would I like to buy this unrelated thing instead cancel my order next time instead of wasting my time
Great place
Great employees, knowledgeable ... Do you have a newsletter ? Today was my first time at your place. .Nice. .F
I love this place, it's calm, no neon lights everywhere and DJ's and TV's just nice people in a chill atmosphere. Very fast with online orders too.
Staff stood around in a group and left me unattended for several minutes, didn't seem interested in helping me. Decent selection of bud. Budtenders were rude and acted unprofessional. Will not return
Best prices in Snohomish hands down, store is always having sales of 30% or more as well as daily AND weekly deals. Rewards program is top notch, as well as customer service. Bloom is beating ANY store in Everett for prices. You know your doing it right Bloom!!!!
Bloom Tacoma and Everett are extensions of an Arizona company capitalising on the hard work of us Washingtonians. Support our local cannabis community by not shopping here.