First visit to rec dispo in montana mainly focused on consentrate and was great; the guy who helped me was really awesome and nice and i thought oh price is a little high but tax and stuff so i spent $160 and that was a bust i was nieve and happy for a day or two and went elsewhere and found i had paid $160 for what was worth $80! I felt so scammed… and kinda volated. Also i went back the 2nd day and spent $80 on bud still been in naivety the girl was new so no hate she was nice, but still what a waste of $240… for those reasons im out. 👋