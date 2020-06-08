At Bloom Medicinals, our staff works continuously to source medical cannabis products from only licensed cultivators and processing centers. Our suppliers must meet rigorous internal standards and have a proven record of producing high-quality medical marijuana products which have been batch-tested and controlled for potency, consistency, cleanliness, and safety. Our internal quality assurance and compliance teams routinely inspect products, review laboratory analysis and regulatory agency reports, and take action to ensure that the products you receive from our dispensaries are of exceptional quality. Additionally, our internal inventory control system is linked to the state’s database, ensuring that your product is secure, traced and fresh at all times.