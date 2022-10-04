5 Reviews of Bloom Medicinals - Cape Girardeau Dispensary
n........r
Today
Horrible service/receptionist, if you have mental health problems this is not the establishment for you! Go any where else!
n........r
January 5, 2022
Great people, Lots of great products, highly recommend this place!!!
c........3
January 3, 2022
Bloom had very friendly and knowledgeable staff. The menu had a wonderful selection. They have a great selection of accessories too. I bought a DaVinci vaporizer from there and absolutely love it. I will highly recommend this Bloom to all my friends and family.
a........s
December 8, 2021
At first I feared there was a carbon monoxide leak as everyone on duty was so apathetic and lethargic I didn’t realize they work there at first. I love having another dispensary, it’s great to have competition, but they need to carve out their niche and do it quickly. I hope it’s just growing pains with a new business, I really hope they find their audience soon - it could be a very neat place.
7........s
November 16, 2021
Receptionist is rude! Other employees are apathetic. Requires customers to fill out multi page forms before they will even allow you to enter the sales floor. RIDICULOUS!!! This place is a joke. DO NOT SHOP HERE!!!