I took a stroll on over to "Bloom Sidney" and found its discreet location to be very convenient, being that it was right there as soon as you pull in to town. The budtenders were very open to questions and politely directed me to the waiting area. *note; the wait time was fairly short and that is the best when you can stop, shop and be on your way. I had purchased a variety of product; flower, edibles & liquid form, and all strains were pleasing considering their %. I look forward to an increase of the THC% and offering consumers/users a higher (thc) dosage but until then I have no complaints. What I am best impressed about and grateful for is that the Bloom Sidney Dispensary offers "Recreational Marijuana", because not every user has obtained medical approval or a prescription for this much needed medicine. Thank You Bloom! Hox