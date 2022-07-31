I just came back from Bloom with a gram of ethos cookies and a pre-rolled platinum glue. I get home to fire up the singular pre-rolled and it was so loose that all the leaf just fell out onto the floor. Tried to call Bloom explain them the situation to see if I could get a replacement or a refund on the pre-rolled and they completely denied me. The only time I've been disappointed from Bloom.
