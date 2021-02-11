Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Quincy West
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About this dispensary
Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Quincy West
Welcome to Bloom Wellness Dispensary! We are Quincy, IL’s original medical and adult use cannabis dispensaries. We focus on providing a vast selection of premium cannabis products for both Illinois medical cannabis patients and adult customers 21+. Our goal is to always provide top-notch customer service in a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. Our dispensary technicians possess an in-depth knowledge of cannabis and every individual who comes through our doors can expect a compassionate and comprehensive approach. Ask your budtender how we can assist you in applying for YOUR medical cannabis card. We invite you to stop in and discover a truly wholesome experience with us. Visit Bloom Wellness Dispensary in Quincy, Illinois: 4440 Broadway for medical and adult-use (21+) 1837 Broadway for adult-use (21+) only
- 1837 Broadway Street, Quincy, IL
- call 217.214.4372
- Followers: 35
- debit cardcash
- License 284000362-AUDO
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational