DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Quincy West
Ratings and reviews of Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Quincy West
(4 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-4 of 4
t........r
February 11, 2021
Wonderful staff that really cares to help you pick out strains for your needs. Excellent glass selection that suits all aspects of smoking
c........w
January 24, 2021
Love it there super nice and they help you get want you want or they help pick out! Amazing I’m goin back ASAP
J........i
December 18, 2020
Has some great staff. Wish the state didn't tax the hell out of it.
t........u
November 30, 2020
The employees are friendly and very knowledgeable about the products they sell.