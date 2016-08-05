Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The most modern coffeeshop I've been so far, friendly and laid back staff. Also good stuff and many good strains.
LouLou2
on November 8, 2016
Very modern coffeeshop. heard from this at boerejongens. Nice amsterdam genetics blocks.
LizzWoodz
on November 3, 2016
One of the modernest coffeeshops I've seen so far. Good stuff, best in Northern Holland.
JoLaPerez
on November 1, 2016
Awesome coffeeshop. Looks like a very modern pharmacy with friendly staff and good products!
DrDrezzy
on October 27, 2016
Real gem of a Coffeeshop hidden away in Hoorn. The quality of products from here just blows everything else locally out of the water. The Blue Tomato would easily compete with some of Amsterdam's finest coffee shops. Worth a visit for sure.