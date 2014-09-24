Ted257
big House, lots of strains
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.2
10 reviews
big House, lots of strains
Bluebird is a tight spaced two storey establishment, but with many seating areas. A decent selection of strains on offer, I picked up a sack of Gorilla Glue which came at a moderate price of 10€. It maybe helps that this shop is located just a bit out of the way of the more popular red light district area, but still doesn't take too much effort to get to from Central station. Depending what atmosphere floats your boat, it was quite loud in there with drum and bass beats being played. The stairs to the top level aren't the most stoner friendly in all honesty, but they do add to the character of the place. Special mention as well to the gnarly artwork on the walls.
One of my favorites in the Dam. Helpful staff. Great menu for Weed and Hash. Also they always have a special deal, normally a couple of different flavors for a reduced price on a heavier bag. Great coffee as well.
Very friendly staff. I knew what I wanted from the available menu and it made everything easy. I rolled up and was on my way. Always a favorite in the dam!
Good spot to chill out. Best customer service in town. A bit crowded at times.
The super lemon is great!
Favourite coffee shop in dam!
My favourite spot
Top spot, just hooked up some Viper OG Kush, Mmmmmm tasty!