TheBigGreenGiant on October 30, 2017

Bluebird is a tight spaced two storey establishment, but with many seating areas. A decent selection of strains on offer, I picked up a sack of Gorilla Glue which came at a moderate price of 10€. It maybe helps that this shop is located just a bit out of the way of the more popular red light district area, but still doesn't take too much effort to get to from Central station. Depending what atmosphere floats your boat, it was quite loud in there with drum and bass beats being played. The stairs to the top level aren't the most stoner friendly in all honesty, but they do add to the character of the place. Special mention as well to the gnarly artwork on the walls.