scottnovartis on June 5, 2019

Bluepoint Wellness is one of few Medical marijuana dispensaries here in Connecticut. The owner and staff are always great to see when I purchase my medical marijuana needs. The atmosphere is tastefully decorated with great lighting and a modern decor. I would highly recommend anyone who can benefit from medical marijuana to utilize Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Connecticut. It’s location is easily accessed from I95. Located on Boston Post Road just off Exit 56 Leetes Island Road in Branford.