About this dispensary
BNB Tobacco & Cannabis
BNB is a luxury cannabis dispensary in Southampton, New York, offering premium flower, hand-rolled pre-rolls, high-end THC vapes, and curated edibles designed for an elevated smoking experience. As the Hamptons’ go-to cannabis shop, we blend sophistication, community, and authenticity, bringing together the best of craft cannabis culture and modern luxury. Every product at BNB is hand-selected for quality and potency, creating a boutique environment that reflects the essence of the Hamptons: chill, refined, and effortlessly exclusive. Discover why BNB stands apart among Long Island dispensaries, where luxury meets lifestyle, and cannabis is culture.
Leafly member since 2025
- 52 Montauk Hwy, Southampton, NY
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- debit cardcash
- License Shinnecock Nation
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalIndigenous owned
Hours and Info (ET)
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm
sunday
6am - 8pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
wednesday
6am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Available until 10pm ET
