Follow
Bonfire Cannabis Company - Idaho Springs
720-541-7089
108 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 26
Show All 18
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$225
Deals
Vape Cartridge Special!
Valid 8/6/2019
Get 1 Shift or Craft 500mg Cartridge for $30 + tax Get 2 Shift or Craft 500mg Carts for $50 + tax Get 5 Shift or Craft 500mg Carts for $100 + tax
Members & Non-Members. State Limits Apply. While Supplies Last!
Vape Cartridge Special!
Valid 8/6/2019
Get 1 Shift or Craft 500mg Cartridge for $30 + tax Get 2 Shift or Craft 500mg Carts for $50 + tax Get 5 Shift or Craft 500mg Carts for $100 + tax
Members & Non-Members. State Limits Apply. While Supplies Last!
Staff picks
Recovery Cream Menthol
from Escape Artists
25mg
THC
300mg
CBD
Golden Starwberry
Strain
$55each
In-store only
CBD/THC 1:1 Patch
from Mary's Medicinals
5mg
THC
5mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Sexy Time Lube
from Apothecanna
52.38mg
THC
52.94mg
CBD
Unknown
Strain
$70each
In-store only
All Products
Hell's OG (f.k.a. Hell's Angels OG)
from Level 10 LLC
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Sweet Excitement (Pop Corn) Members Only
from Unknown Brand
25.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Platinum OG (Pop Corn) Members Only
from Unknown Brand
26.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum OG
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Mob Boss (Pop Corn) Members Only
from Unknown Brand
26.25%
THC
0%
CBD
Mob Boss
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Pina Colada (Pop Corn) Members Only
from Unknown Brand
19.85%
THC
0%
CBD
$20⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Strawberry Blue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Blue
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Deep Mandarin 1:1
from Unknown Brand
6.44%
THC
7.07%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peyote Critical
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
J23
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Paralysis
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Gelato
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ecto Cooler
from Unknown Brand
33%
THC
0%
CBD
Ecto Cooler
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
God's Gift
from Unknown Brand
18.83%
THC
0%
CBD
God's Gift
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
The Wife (CBD)
from Unknown Brand
0.78%
THC
22%
CBD
The Wife
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Donatello
from Unknown Brand
27%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fire Down Bilo
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jabberwocky
from Unknown Brand
28.56%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sweet Excitement
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Zkittlez Pop Corn ( Members Only)
from Unknown Brand
28.41%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$20⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk Firestarter
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Hindu Lemon Bread Firestarter
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Headband x Lavender Firestarter
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Blue Widow x Critical Kush Firestarter
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Glue Firestarter
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Witches Weed Sugar Wax
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Super Chem Haze Sugar Wax
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Recon Sugar Wax
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Recon
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
L.A. Chocolate Sugar Wax
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Durbnesia Sugar Wax
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Colorado Chem Sugar Wax
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Colorado Chem
Strain
$251 g
In-store only
Blue Dream Sugar Wax
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Glue Lotus Shatter
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Cobra Skunk Shatter
from Bonfire Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
IndigoPro - Strawberry Banana sherbet -Live
from Airo Vapor
70.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
IndigoPro - Super Lemon Haze - Live
from Airo Vapor
61.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Stomper 1g syringe
from FLI
89.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Grand Daddy Purp 1g syringe
from FLI
89.13%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
123