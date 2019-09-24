JamieA1213
the people here are really friendly and they have really great flower!!
4.3
10 reviews
Great people great price. Vant wait to try the rest of their product
GREAT location!! Bud tenders were very helpful. Dispensary was very clean and super cute!!! Best I’ve been too in Southern Ok! Not too mention- very good value and AWESOME $5 pre-roll!!! I WILL be back & sharing this lil’gem with family & friends!
Thank you MrsKay! You're a lil'gem too! Come back for 10% off!
Love the atmosphere and the employees where very friendly and helpful with any questions I had. This will be my high place!
We are so happy to hear that this will be your high place! Come in for 10% off!
I think it's a great location with knowledgeable staff and great Keef and flower
Thank you! We love your feedback! Come back in for 10% off!
Lalalaloveeee this place!! They sure know how to make customers feel like family. I'm definitely a regular.
We know who our regulars are and we appreciate them! Thank you!
This place is A1. Nikki, Hannah, bob, and Tommy make me feel as if I’m part of the family. Smiles every visit, plentiful knowledge, as well as a communicative for fulfilling venture.
Thank you for the kind words fam! Come get your 10% off!
First time in was amazing, fast and friendly and one of the best deals around
Thank you!
First visit was great. $5 pre rolls beats anywhere! I'll be visiting again.
Awesome! Show this review for 10% off next time you're in store!
Bought some edibles (gummies) from here and I think they may have been old. They didn't have a good flavor and didn't seem very potent. I also got some flower and it made me so sick, I thought I'd try again later, once again it made me sick. Spoke with a few people that had bought flower from here and they said the same thing. Will not be back.
We really hate to hear that, please come back and see us. We would love to talk about the gummies and show you that we only sell products that are within their expiration date to keep our customers safe. All of our flower has had full panel testing and we would be happy to show you the results! Customer safety is at the forefront of our operation and if you had a bad experience here we would love to make it right!