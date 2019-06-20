Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Had the strains that I was looking for at good prices. Satisfied customer.
Okiedope
on October 10, 2019
stopped in for some re-up. Great service as usual, good selection. I highly recommend "ice cream cake" if ur a sleeper. works great on me & I've bn smokin since '69....hava gooden
wadeb2828
on September 13, 2019
Look people, I have been to over 32 dispensaries in the Tulsa area and this place is the real deal on flower. Great looks, smell, taste and head. Plus the prices are what they should be. 4.8 stars!!
mbhaze
on July 28, 2019
This is my favorite place in Tulsa. I always feel welcome and like I can take my time. The budtenders answer every question and know their product. Everything is measured in front of you and if you have an issue they’ll make it right. I’m a super anxious person and I feel so comfortable here that I recommend all my friends to check it out.
Rhi_721
on July 11, 2019
Great customer service clean and friendly! Great products will keep coming back!
Geejtopia
on July 9, 2019
Very friendly and knowledgeable, and got some good recommendations.
Pjandkids
on July 6, 2019
Nice people had what I wanted and I will return
Alanatron
on July 5, 2019
The staff was very knowledgeable and helpful. Good selection!
ShannaD420
on July 2, 2019
great location. awesome people.
LaLew926
on June 29, 2019
Great, friendly staff. Great prices. I’ll definitely be coming back! :)