Deals
Every Monday Special $5 off Cartridges and POD's 1 per customer Every Tuesday Special $5 off edibles 1 per customer Every Wednesday Special $10 grams middle shelf 2 grams per customer Every Thursday Special $5 off accessories, excluding jewelry 1 per customer Every Friday Special $5 off topicals 1 per customer Every Saturday Special $5 off shatter, crumble, resin, rosin 1 per customer
Every Monday Special $5 off Cartridges and POD's 1 per customer Every Tuesday Special $5 off edibles 1 per customer Every Wednesday Special $10 grams middle shelf 2 grams per customer Every Thursday Special $5 off accessories, excluding jewelry 1 per customer Every Friday Special $5 off topicals 1 per customer Every Saturday Special $5 off shatter, crumble, resin, rosin 1 per customer