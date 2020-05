Shondeee8567 on May 25, 2020

OMG, This place is probably my favorite. I was in a car accident in 2017, couldn't walk for 6 weeks. extreme pain, taking narcotics. But NOT NOW, thanks to Tony and his knowledge, and by taking the tincture 1500mg and the pain cream, I feel like a different woman at age 53 Thanks Tony 🤗