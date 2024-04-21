Botera Union
Botera Union
dispensary
Recreational

Botera Union

UnionNew Jersey
204.2 miles away
341 products | Last updated:

Flower

Indica

Sativa

Hybrid

Concentrates

Edibles

Cartridges

Pre-rolls

Accessories

About this dispensary

Botera Union

Welcome to Botera Union, a premium boutique dispensary where quality meets comfort. Step into our welcoming and relaxed environment and explore our curated selection of high-quality cannabis products. From top-shelf flower to artisanal edibles, we've gotten something for everyone. Experience unparalleled customer service from knowledge budtenders ready to greet you when you enter the store. Come visit us & Find Your Plant!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
2290 US-22 Union, Union, NJ
Send a message
Call 908-481-0001
Visit website
License RE000822
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 10pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm

Photos of Botera Union

2 Reviews of Botera Union

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
