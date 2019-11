gwardlaw328 on December 10, 2017

I’ve been member for a couple years now, and Briargate Wellness Center continues to be an amazing source of options for my chronic back pain relief. I’m a woman in my 30s who has had multiple spine surgeries, and there isn’t a guaranteed end of pain in sight. Joe and his team are amazing, and they always help me find just what I need for pain every time. I use Mary’s Medicinals Muscle Freeze, Canna Elixirs Muscle Relief Lotion, and Honestly Herbals THC Pain Stick daily...these products keep my pain at a manageable enough level that I can work....I can tell you that the narcotics given for my spine issues do not cut it in that department. For extreme flare ups...or to just prevent extreme pain after a tough day, I love to soak in a hot bath...which is why I was excited to try Incredible Wellness lavender bath salts...and WOW!!! I felt relief immediately!! And there were no side effects either, just relief and relaxation. I utilize MMJ pretty strictly for pain relief, so I tend to steer to topical options before anything else. With that said, I do recommend my other two saving graces Hybrid Strain Pat Pens and Medamints.