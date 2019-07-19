Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This is a great little dispensary near downtown/Pearl without some of the really high prices of other dispensaries nearby. Great value for the products they offer, and their in-house products are pretty top-notch for the price point. Staff is always helpful and informative. Always one of my go-to’s.
J-Cooklin
on November 19, 2019
i love this place awesome staff great bud
paintergrl
on November 18, 2019
The best place in town
mparker32
on November 18, 2019
Everyone at this location is very professional and friendly.
cmgodbol22
on November 17, 2019
I like Broadway Cannabis Market because there customer service is outstanding and their variety amazing. There is never a time I have come to Broadway Cannabis Market and had a problem with my order, or an issue with customer service. It is a fantastic place to shop for medical marijuana.
Mellowyellow321
on November 16, 2019
Came in with my dog and they were all so nice.
FireWalkWithWeed
on November 16, 2019
Best selection and prices downtown-and friendly, knowledgeable staff. And tax is included in prices which I always appreciate. Wish I'd found them sooner! Will definitely be returning to this dispensary in the future. Thanks guys!
rasdread98
on November 16, 2019
Cost and location perfect and jackie is the best and super insightful and fun