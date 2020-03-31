572 products
1$ pre-roll or $2 cookie
Show us that you left a review on any of these platforms and get either a $1.00 pre-roll or $2.00 50mg cookie. Limit 4 per customer Google, Leafly, Weedmaps, Facebook
All Products
Purple Hindu Kush by OreKron Distribution
from OreKron Distribution
24.18%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Purple Hindu Kush
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch by Zen Pharm
from Zen Pharm
19.94%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lava Cake by Zen Pharm
from Zen Pharm
24.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie by Cascade Valley Cannabis
from Cascade Valley Cannabis
19.05%
THC
0.24%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Goo Dosido by Lingo Farms
from Lingo Farms
21.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Goo Dosido
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White 99 by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
29.28%
THC
0.08%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$10.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Querkle by KGB Farms
from KGB FARMS
30.55%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Querkle
Strain
$10.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Dawg by Cloud Cover
from Cloud Cover Cannabis
22.49%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ghost Dawg
Strain
$10.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Purps by Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendocino Purps
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cinex by Hoodview Cannabis
from Hoodview Cannabis
16.44%
THC
___
CBD
$4.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Yeti by Siskiyou Sungrown
from Siskiyou Sungrown
17.73%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Yeti
Strain
$4.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Diesel by Ananda Farms
from Ananda Farms
19.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Diesel
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gilz Nilz by Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
27.3%
THC
0.14%
CBD
Gilz Nilz
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grease Monkey by Terp Bros
from Terp Bros
27.32%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Grease Monkey
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato #33 by OreKron Distribution
from OreKron Distribution
17.99%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gelato #33
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Dave by KGB Farms
from KGB FARMS
30.97%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Super Dave
Strain
$10.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush by Cultivated Industries
from Cultivated Industries
25.74%
THC
0.08%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$10.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skunk by Cultivated Industries
from Cultivated Industries
24.51%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$10.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Big Mama by Pacific Green
from Pacific Green
27.87%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Big Mama
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
White Cookies by Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
28.21%
THC
0%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$10.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Chocolate Hashberry by Juicy Jackson
from Juicy Jackson
21.11%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Hashberry
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
South African Rose by KGB Farms
from KGB FARMS
21.02%
THC
0.05%
CBD
African
Strain
$10.81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos by Zen Pharm
from Zen Pharm
21.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ogre by Grown Rogue
from Grown Rogue
21.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Ogre
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Candyland by Million Elephants
from Million Elephants
20.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pinot Green by OCA
from OCA
19.39%
THC
0%
CBD
Pinot Green
Strain
$8.41 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
3 Kings by Gardeners
from Gardeners
25.6%
THC
0.12%
CBD
3 Kings
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Electric Oranges Rosin by Happy Cabbage Farms
from Happy Cabbage Farms
75.6%
THC
0.91%
CBD
Electric Oranges
Strain
$79.91 g
In-store only
Dubble Trouble Rosin by Happy Cabbage Farms
from Happy Cabbage Farms
73.75%
THC
0.92%
CBD
Dubble Trouble
Strain
$65.51 g
In-store only
Chief Tiramisu Rosin by Happy Cabbage Farms
from Happy Cabbage Farms
67.1%
THC
1.32%
CBD
Chief Tiramisu
Strain
$79.91 g
In-store only
Purple Starburst OG Rosin by Happy Cabbage Farms
from Happy Cabbage Farms
70.4%
THC
0.89%
CBD
Purple Starburst OG
Strain
$66.61 g
In-store only
Cookies and Cream Rosin by Decibel Dabs
from Decibel Dabs
71.12%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies and Cream Cheese
Strain
$48.851 g
In-store only
Mandarina Kush Rosin by Natural Gas
from Natural Gas Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.951 g
In-store only
Rocket Fuel Rosin by Natural Gas
from Natural Gas Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.951 g
In-store only
Cookies & Cream Rosin by Decibel Farms
from Decibel Farms
66.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookies & Cream
Strain
$42.21 g
In-store only
Samoa Rosin by Natural Gas
from Natural Gas Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$39.951 g
In-store only
Banana Punch Rosin by Happy Cabbage Farms
from Happy Cabbage Farms
70.55%
THC
1.25%
CBD
Banana Punch
Strain
$65.51 g
In-store only
Gasoline Zest Rosin by Decibel Dabs
from Decibel Dabs
63.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Gasoline Zest
Strain
$42.21 g
In-store only
Orange MAC Rosin by 45th Latitude
from 45TH LATITUDE
66.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange MAC
Strain
$22.21 g
In-store only
Mac Rosin by 45th Latitude
from 45TH LATITUDE
65.5%
THC
0%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$22.21 g
In-store only
