Brute's Roots is a women business owned by two South Jersey natives! They are vertically integrated, which means they have a cultivation facility in addition to their dispensary. Brute's Roots dispensary is currently offering a variety of hand selected products from your local brands. Stay tuned for Brute's Roots products to hit the market later this year! They are currently serving medical patients, but expect to expand into the adult use market this summer! Stop by Brute's Roots on your way to the shore!