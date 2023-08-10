Search doctors near you
About this dispensary
Brute's Roots
Brute's Roots is a women business owned by two South Jersey natives! They are vertically integrated, which means they have a cultivation facility in addition to their dispensary. Brute's Roots dispensary is currently offering a variety of hand selected products from your local brands. Stay tuned for Brute's Roots products to hit the market later this year! They are currently serving medical patients, but expect to expand into the adult use market this summer! Stop by Brute's Roots on your way to the shore!
6206 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
License 04172023
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 6pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
10am - 6pm
thursday
10am - 6pm
friday
10am - 6pm
saturday
10am - 6pm
3 Reviews of Brute's Roots
S........0
June 25, 2023
first time shopping near I definitely will shop there again they actually kept a store open for May just so I could get my products
F........3
June 22, 2023
This place was awesome had some decent options and some of the best quality bud I’ve seen in a while! I also bought edibles here and they were the best I’ve ever had! Friendly staff quality products I highly recommend this place!
9........q
May 31, 2023
So glad I found them on Leafly! Great dispensary with awesome staff. Just wished they were open every day :)