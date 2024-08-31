I am a disabled medical patient -when I went in, I handed the greeter both of my cards, my medical ID and my state ID she told me the hand both of those to Nico, which I did. I just wanted something basic because I wasn’t feeling good and I couldn’t sleep. I was having some issues with Health. I ended up getting charged tax even though I am a medical patient. Instead of Nico saying oh my bad sorry he said oh my bad but you didn’t give me your card and you didn’t join our club so you get taxed when I said you can’t text medical patient… She then proceeded to tell me that maybe if I would just calm down that these things wouldn’t happen being like that is when I said a propane word because are you kidding me? I had been calm. I got ripped off. I got lied to and then I’m told to calm down as I’m patiently waiting to get my money back that he shouldn’t even charged me.? he yelled over me for his female manager and then they proceeded to go at me together. Then they decided to tell me that my card was fake and the manager has supposedly never heard of the New Mexico State Department of health, which is really weird. She proceeded to call my card fake and then, as I was leaving, the building, proceeded to yell at me and taunt to me . . . They charge medical patients state tax unless you join their club. Just a heads up to those passing through town. I came in. I told you I didn’t feel good and that I was tired. Y’all continued to try and upsell me. I told you I’ve never been there before I asked if you had a menu just terrrrrible service. …Cute that the manager told me to “never come back to her establishment” when they know I don’t even live here 😂 Reported to the state👍🏼