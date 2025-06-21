Incredible customer service. Superior knowledge, personalized customer care! The entire staff treated me like family. Dave was my consultant. He literally explained, answered every question completely, obviously, he loves customer interaction...like he was born to it. Bravo Dave. 👏 From the front greeter, the tenders and cashiers, to the owner : All welcomed me with sincere understanding, specialty understanding, assured and confident knowledge, and a, "Come Back" So grateful for them! Product gallery is fantastic. So far their Dr. Solomon topical Rescue Pain Relief is phenomenal! I can't believe that it works. My knees and leg muscles were screaming all day. Within 30 minutes I can fully bend my right knee without pain!! So grateful!!! May they prosper helping everyone 🙏