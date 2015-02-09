MagicLady on August 29, 2018

Bud Commander is by far my favorite place to pick up most of my 420 needs! Be it bud, joints, edibles, dabs, and topicals, they have a wide range of goods to choose from. Clean and easy to access, they rarely disappoint with their wide selection and super knowledgable budtenders. Everyone in this shop is hella friendly and you instantly feel at home upon walking in. Their prices are some of the lowest I have found for amazing quality weed and they offer military discount for those with valid proof. I have no issues with this dispensory in the slightest. They do not carry a large selection of glasswares, but you can always take a short walk over to Mary Janes for your accessories, and they will point your way there. Cannabis is Magic Your Magic Lady