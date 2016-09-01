666jlm420
I feel like home everything I go in . Wonderful environment cool staff excellent management!! Cheap prices it doesn't get better then that
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
I feel like home everything I go in . Wonderful environment cool staff excellent management!! Cheap prices it doesn't get better then that
Products are fairly priced with great deals. Friendly staff. My favorite store in the Palouse region.
Awesome! Biggest and Most beautiful shop! Management is fantastic and they know there cannabis.
Awesome and helpful staff, great recommendations and selection. Better prices on most edibles than the other shops in town.
I like their space and the dude was really helpful. I'm not crazy about the location but it is nice that it isn't crowded by all of the other shops. Also, I didn't feel rushed at all. A couple of other shops I've been to always make me feel rushed and not necessarily helpful with what kind of strain I'm looking for. This place was relaxed and felt low key.
Definitely my favorite shop in the area. Consistantly have the best deals on flower, and sometimes you find top shelf at midgrade outdoor price. The staff is the most knowledgeable in the area, as well as extremely friendly. Has the most and best family feel to the shop while also remaining very clean with lots of variety. Carry everything from all organic indoor to some of my favorite brands like From The Soil and usually have some rare to find and somewhat exclusive strains like Mad Scientist and stuff from Rare Dankness and OG Raskal. Would highly recommend.
I think that it is amazing. They have an amazing selection.
For being "the new guy in town" and the fourth shop in a smaller college town, they are really doing a great job at flexing their customer service muscles. There are always enough people staffed at once to help you, and this allows them to spend more time with customers when necessary; they really go above and beyond. I have given all Pullman shops quite a lot of my business and I am a frequent customer in most of them. That said, I have tried a large variety of strains in each store, and I have found my absolute favorite Sativa from Bud Hut. The quality is amazing, and they usually bring out several bags of what you're interested in so you can choose the highest quality one for yourself. The place is really beautiful, and much roomier than any other pot shop here. The only thing I don't like is their front entrance, the road is too narrow (only one car wide). You definitely wanna check this place out!
Great professional staff. Calm atmosphere. Was helped by Tyler, who was a big help finding me something that would really work for me.
I have thoroughly enjoyed each and every one of my visits to Bud Hut. I am in my 40s and don't like all the hype and noise of some of the other locations locally but appreciate a fresh approach. The price points and quality at those price points are excellent. I used to drive to Spokane weekly to get the same prices I see at Bud Hut as their standard pricing.