Taeniura on December 28, 2016

For being "the new guy in town" and the fourth shop in a smaller college town, they are really doing a great job at flexing their customer service muscles. There are always enough people staffed at once to help you, and this allows them to spend more time with customers when necessary; they really go above and beyond. I have given all Pullman shops quite a lot of my business and I am a frequent customer in most of them. That said, I have tried a large variety of strains in each store, and I have found my absolute favorite Sativa from Bud Hut. The quality is amazing, and they usually bring out several bags of what you're interested in so you can choose the highest quality one for yourself. The place is really beautiful, and much roomier than any other pot shop here. The only thing I don't like is their front entrance, the road is too narrow (only one car wide). You definitely wanna check this place out!