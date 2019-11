FatNugs on October 2, 2019

Best bud in PNW hands down. What makes this place special is the very friendly and knowledgable staff. Recently I purchased some Venom OG recommended to me by Justin D. and it was some of the best bud I've ever had and it is now my new favorite strain. The only thing I could complain about is the price seems a couple of dollars higher than some other places, but the convenience of it being right next to my house makes it well worth it. You can sign up for there rewards program to save a couple of bucks. If any staff members are reading this, your website could use some updating. I can only find the THC % on a few different products, and one time when I purchased thc capsules it claimed to be 1:1 thc cbd and it was listed as 100mg of both. In reality, there was only half that. I never complained but if your ordering off their website as of when I'm posting this review (10/2/2019) you might wanna double-check the product is the exact same thing as the stuff you ordered from their website.