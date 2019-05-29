Cannafitchick on November 12, 2019

This dispensary has friendly budtenders and always seem to have a deal going on however, I’ve been disappointed in their flower. My bud was extremely seeded (and it was “supposedly top shelf. I paid the top shelf price) and overly dry... I placed an online order to save 10% on my purchase but it honestly wasn’t worth it. I’ve had great experiences with all of their edibles but the flower is overwhelmingly disappointing. Not my favorite dispensary but I do enjoy the deals on their edibles.