Kaelaaaah on July 7, 2017

I love Budhut MV. The bud tenders here are super helpful. I knew nothing about vaping and one of the employees took about 20 minutes to explain all my choices. And, halfway through the conversation another employee came to add a lot of great input. The prices are fair. The inside look is simple, clean, and professional. There are cases with beautiful glass pieces and fun merchandise. I think this is now my fave place in MV.