Leafly

Shop legal, local weed.

Open
Budder Lounge & Dispensary
Budder Lounge & Dispensary
dispensary
Medical

Budder Lounge & Dispensary

Oklahoma CityOklahoma
1128.5 miles away
Loading...
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
392 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this dispensary

Budder Lounge & Dispensary

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 0
2712 NW 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK
Send a message
Call 4057682634
Visit website
License DAAA-3UI0-51F7
ATMstorefrontUFCW discountADA accesibleveteran discountmedical

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

Photos of Budder Lounge & Dispensary

Show all photos

0 Reviews of Budder Lounge & Dispensary