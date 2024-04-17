dispensary
Medical

Buddy's - Elgin

Elgin, OK
2 Reviews of Buddy's - Elgin

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
April 17, 2024
Super great vibes, and amazing quality smoke with extremely great prices! Come check them out!! And Rhylan is extremely friendly and helpful!!
August 17, 2023
loved the prices