Fyrene
Best pot shop in town!! Everyone who works there is much appreciated!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Best pot shop in town!! Everyone who works there is much appreciated!!
These are my peoples and if u need some CBD materials.. They have it in all forms lol... I do suggest the swiss Tsunami, with is a cross of sour tsunami and gold somerhing or other but damn good for ailment relief! This is my shop and I give 5 roses.. :-)
So Leafly screwed up and listed a pack of joints for $30 when they were really $40 in store. I mentioned this to the budtender who was ringing up my purchase between 8:00-8:10 and I showed her the leafly website and she checked the price on the shelf in the store and was really cool and gave me her employee discount since I was expecting to pay $30 instead of $40. I didn't catch her name, and I should have, but thank you so much for being so generous! I hope she gets kudos from her boss for being so awesome! Highly recommend Budeez!
Nice folks & quality merchandises
Friendly and knowledgeable
Awesome!
Sunday mornings and Budeez go together like bong hits and coffee. I just love how the worker bee and I can click quick and I hopefully don't waist too much of their time. I LOVE BUDEEZ!!!
great location with great selection but have been mislead by a staff member on certain strains as I typically only smoke indica due to sativas giving me anxiety and panic attacks, ive been sold sativa dominant hybrids when asking for indica dominant
Stoney1022 - Thank you for your feedback - we hear where you are coming from & apologize for the miscommunication! If you could please give us another opportunity to find a more appropriate strain for you, we would greatly appreciate it - have a great day & we hope to see you again soon!
Extremely knowledgeable and friendly staff! Management does their best to seek out any specific kind of product for customers.
Staff are incredible. Thank you, Jordan for the avi strain recommendation. You rock, girl.