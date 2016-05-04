LilahsHeart on April 25, 2019

So Leafly screwed up and listed a pack of joints for $30 when they were really $40 in store. I mentioned this to the budtender who was ringing up my purchase between 8:00-8:10 and I showed her the leafly website and she checked the price on the shelf in the store and was really cool and gave me her employee discount since I was expecting to pay $30 instead of $40. I didn't catch her name, and I should have, but thank you so much for being so generous! I hope she gets kudos from her boss for being so awesome! Highly recommend Budeez!