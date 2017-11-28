Jach35 on November 6, 2019

This is my fave location in #PDX to source good flower. Devin, his stellar knowledge, coupled with his "Fun fact of the day" has helped make Budlandia Woodward my destination and source for high quality cannabis. It's my experience that here in beautiful #PDX, it's harder to find shops with bad flower than it is to find shops with good flower. We are blessed to be surrounded by wonderful, talented, and knowledgeable growers here in the PNW. So its really from that perspective that Budlandia Woodward has guaranteed my patronage. Knowledgeable and friendly staff (Devin's knowledge, fact of the day is first rate ANDD hilarious) + high quality marajuana. That's what keeps me coming back. Thanks everyone!