The preroll are great, the Shakey eighths are very well priced. Staff knows their product. Definitely gonna keep coming back.
4.9
10 reviews
Marisol,Bob, and mason are all great and helped so much!
The budtenders here rock. super chill, accommodating, and helpful. quality flower, great deals, clean shop. some shops feel like shady back alley deals, others are far too corporate. these guys fall right in the middle in that goldilocks zone.
Ladonna, Bob and Drin are always a joy to see when popping into this location.
Perfect bud perfect pricing
This is my fave location in #PDX to source good flower. Devin, his stellar knowledge, coupled with his "Fun fact of the day" has helped make Budlandia Woodward my destination and source for high quality cannabis. It's my experience that here in beautiful #PDX, it's harder to find shops with bad flower than it is to find shops with good flower. We are blessed to be surrounded by wonderful, talented, and knowledgeable growers here in the PNW. So its really from that perspective that Budlandia Woodward has guaranteed my patronage. Knowledgeable and friendly staff (Devin's knowledge, fact of the day is first rate ANDD hilarious) + high quality marajuana. That's what keeps me coming back. Thanks everyone!
Team work. Awesome. Very helpful!!!!
The last few weeks when i buy dabs (shatter) i get from a wall thats above some sort of heat because my shatter EVERYTIME is now gross looking sugar wax im tired of being bamboozled here last gram of dabs i buy from here the diamonds are great kept in a fridge but they are literally destroying their product before the consumer gets ask for the one in the refrigerated shelves
Jason is awesome at his job!
Ladonna was super helpful and helped us pick the perfect strain for our day in Portland! Fav place in town!