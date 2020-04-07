126 products
Valid 4/12/2019
20% off all flower purchases made between the hours of 9am and 12pm. Whatever your strain, whatever the amount, whatever the day, make it in before 12pm and get 20% off your flower purchase.
Only valid between the hours of 9am - 12pm Limited to strain(s) on hand. May not be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Super Lemon Haze by Eagle Valley
22.39%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$202 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1501 ounce
gsc by Eagle Valley
___
THC
___
CBD
$242 grams
$30⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$1901 ounce
Cherry Pie by Eagle Valley
25.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$202 grams
$25⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$100½ ounce
$1501 ounce
A-Dub by Shango
25.6%
THC
0%
CBD
A-Dub
Strain
$262 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Cookies n Cream by Eagle Valley Farm
35.7%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cookies n Cream
Strain
$262 grams
$35⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2301 ounce
Rebel Tangie Kandy Cartridges by Hush
___
THC
___
CBD
Strawberry Fields Cartridges by Avitas
84.9%
THC
___
CBD
ACDC Cartridges by Hush
___
THC
___
CBD
Rebel Tangie Kandy Cartridges by Hush
___
THC
___
CBD
ACDC Cartridges by Hush
___
THC
___
CBD
Chocolate Oranges Cartridges by Avitas
___
THC
___
CBD
Amnesia Haze Cartridges by Select Strains
84%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Amnesia Haze
Strain
Blueberry Cookies Cartridges by Truly Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
Blue Dream Cartridges by Truly Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
burmese kush Cartridges by TRULY PURE LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
Agent Orange Cartridges by Bobsled
___
THC
___
CBD
Bubba Skunk Shatter by Hush Canna
___
THC
___
CBD
Dragon OG Cartridges by Avitas
70.9%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
Drops Singles Lime
___
THC
___
CBD
HV Canna Crispy Chocolate
___
THC
___
CBD
SL Toasty's 1:1 Chipotle Cheddar
___
THC
___
CBD
HV SDK Snickerdoodle 50mg
___
THC
___
CBD
SDK 1:1 Peanut Butter
___
THC
___
CBD
Gron 1:1 Peach Pearls
___
THC
___
CBD
KOROVA Cookie - Ginger Chew 50mg
___
THC
___
CBD
KOROVA Cookie - Peanut Butter 50mg
___
THC
___
CBD
KOROVA Cookie - Saturday Morning 50mg
___
THC
___
CBD
HV Canna Crispy Treats
___
THC
___
CBD
HV Canna Crispy Fruity Pebble
___
THC
___
CBD
SL Crispy Cubes Marshmallow 40mg
___
THC
___
CBD
Smokiez THC Hard Candy Green Apple
___
THC
___
CBD
Herban Tribe Delta 8 Sour Apple Gummies
___
THC
___
CBD
