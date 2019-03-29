Zsjackson85 on May 15, 2019

I’ve been a customer at Buds since they were the first dispensary in Lawton carrying skywalker I believe. They have grown into an amazing dispensary. Deruse is an amazing budtender extremely knowledgeable of the products they have in stock and will help you find the perfect medication for you. Also doesn’t mind you asking questions or making small talk. While the prices are a little higher than most places the quality of the products is definitely worth it. Everything is priced for out the door so there is no figuring tax. I’ve never had a bad experience here and will continue to spend my money at buds. They have a large selection of cbd products as well as many different strains of flower concentrate and edibles. I picked up an eighth of bubba kush last Friday and I have to admit it has probably been the best flower I’ve had besides the guava kush they had back in early April. I’ll be a customer as long as the doors are open! if you haven’t checked it out I highly recommends! - BigZ