Cool atmosphere and staff are dope ass people.
4.8
10 reviews
Very good!! And Knowledgeable!
.
First of all, talk about some good ol down south hospitality y'all. Knowledgeable, verified, and amazing selections. Prices are right, product is top notch, and the place has a great vibe. Owner is amazing. A young lady also helped me and she was SUCH a rockstar! Definitely will be a repeat customer. A+++ And trust their moon rocks! Much, MUCH better than the non verifieds around for sure!!!
.
Bottom shelves hit like a rock! Some of the best in town. Great prices and great staff.
.
Buds is an absolutely awesome and respectable establishment. The Budtender/Manager is as knowledgeable and reliable as it gets. Side note, not sure if he remembers me every time but I feel like he does.
Everything is good, expect the prices. Like I get having to compete with others but where’s the affordable medicine? We voted for medical marijuana, to be affordable. Not so you guys can get rich.
Nice and clean. Owner is very informative. A lot to choose from.
Very friendly staff and they have a rewards program!!! Go by and sign up today.
Excellent service, honest weight, and great product.
I’ve been a customer at Buds since they were the first dispensary in Lawton carrying skywalker I believe. They have grown into an amazing dispensary. Deruse is an amazing budtender extremely knowledgeable of the products they have in stock and will help you find the perfect medication for you. Also doesn’t mind you asking questions or making small talk. While the prices are a little higher than most places the quality of the products is definitely worth it. Everything is priced for out the door so there is no figuring tax. I’ve never had a bad experience here and will continue to spend my money at buds. They have a large selection of cbd products as well as many different strains of flower concentrate and edibles. I picked up an eighth of bubba kush last Friday and I have to admit it has probably been the best flower I’ve had besides the guava kush they had back in early April. I’ll be a customer as long as the doors are open! if you haven’t checked it out I highly recommends! - BigZ