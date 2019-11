njz9046 on January 11, 2016

If you are in Amsterdam and like a smoke then this is the place to go, the oldest coffee shop in Amsterdam with lots of memorabilia involving old police raids and history of the building, it's very busy but if you manage to get a booth (which we did) then it's an extremely good atmosphere with perfect service and great music to chill to and a great drinks selection. Also a very good selection of strains,make sure you head here!!!