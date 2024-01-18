12 Reviews of Burners Vape/Smoke/Herb
4.9(12)
4.9
Quality
4.9
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
r........n
January 18, 2024
Excellent service, great prices, and clean. Nice people and the best local shop around.
B........2
January 19, 2024
I’ve come here many times, the service is great and the staff is very friendly if you’re looking for good bud they have the absolute best THC-A flower I’ve ever had honestly! I’ve tried man different smoke shops but if you want a dispensary experience come here. Some of the flower is around 30%thc-a. If you’re looking to get stoned come to Burners!
m........s
January 11, 2024
Burners is awesome, their staff are all nice and have a ton of knowledge about their products and cannabis/hemp. They offer Dispensary Grade THC-A flower at awesome prices (save some $$$$). Pricing is the best in the Houston area plus they offer a lot of discounts. They have a great selection of flower, concentrate, vapes, carts, gummies, edibles, tinctures, tonics etc... Go see them for a great shopping experience
h........p
January 11, 2024
Not only does this shop have amazing products from vape pens, THC-A pens and flower but they are very knowledgeable and have amazing customer service! The best part is they have the best prices in the are too! Go see Ken, Ellen or Tom they will make sure you’re a happy customer!
k........3
April 8, 2024
Always so kind & friendly.
m........9
January 11, 2024
Burners is a local veteran owned business and has a great selection to choose from for all your smoke, vape or herb needs. Staff are all very friendly and extremely knowledgeable about their products. They offer Dispensary Grade THC-A flower and quality glassware as well. Pricing is the best in the area plus they offer amazing discounts. Highly recommend you check them out!
j........4
January 18, 2024
Been using Burners for months and after trying almost every shop in town..I can without any doubt say this THE shop to go to. These folks are just wonderful and the product line will surprise you. This isn’t a vape only type of shop. They have everything you might need. Go now…go for the service, friendly staff, variety of products, pricing, and education. Never feel like an unwelcome stranger in a smoke shop again. A+++++
t........r
April 5, 2024
Legit Glad they are open
y........t
April 6, 2024
Great staff and owners. They have a nice selection of quality flower by the gram. Many strains were $6.50 a gram. Very reasonable. Take advantage of the 2018 Farm Bill while you still can and pick up some dank smoke.
n........8
April 30, 2024
The product was amazing and smells good the guy work there he was really helping us
d........2
January 11, 2024
Stopped in 1/11/24 to try out their thc-a flower. Less than half the strains were available from what is listed here on Leafly (please update your inventory at least every few days, says last updated 6 days prior). Flower was very good for the price, prices are definitely reasonable. They stay open till 9 which is helpful. Bought 3 strains but bags weren't labeled, trying to figure out which is which. I think they just recently started stocking THC-A flower but the shop has been around for a bit. Will be my new stop when mail is slow. Hopefully they tighten things up with inventory here on Leafly and it would be nice if they at least put acronyms on the bags if buying multiple strains. 5 stars if inventory was updated and bags labeled. Thank you, I will be a returning customer. (Looks like the 3 previous reviews from today are from the owner, had zero reviews yesterday).