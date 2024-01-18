Stopped in 1/11/24 to try out their thc-a flower. Less than half the strains were available from what is listed here on Leafly (please update your inventory at least every few days, says last updated 6 days prior). Flower was very good for the price, prices are definitely reasonable. They stay open till 9 which is helpful. Bought 3 strains but bags weren't labeled, trying to figure out which is which. I think they just recently started stocking THC-A flower but the shop has been around for a bit. Will be my new stop when mail is slow. Hopefully they tighten things up with inventory here on Leafly and it would be nice if they at least put acronyms on the bags if buying multiple strains. 5 stars if inventory was updated and bags labeled. Thank you, I will be a returning customer. (Looks like the 3 previous reviews from today are from the owner, had zero reviews yesterday).