So there I was, trekking through my low day. I peered over and saw this beacon of light with a shimmering and swerving shadow within it. The light was beautiful, but what was the shadow overcoming it? I had to make a decision, stay harnessed to my banshee, or experience life for the first time. I chose LIFE. As I entered the gates I saw a glorious specimen with silky brown hair, but not TOO silky. (He definitely knows marijuana.) He was dancing to songs, for measures at a time, changing them often, but also dishing out new moves. I was reluctant and shy to be in the presence of such beauty, but turns out, the knowledge was there too. Josh, who I think may be an owner, guided me through his inventory and helped me find what was right for me. I have like REALLY bad anxiety so I can like only smoke indicas, but he found me the perfect hybrid to get me through my day as well. Great people with great product. 10/10 would recommend and will return for the show/