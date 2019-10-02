Jesster711
very vibrant and good deals
4.8
10 reviews
Decent price on cavi cones.
I love Cain's. Some of the best prices for edibles and awesome bud tenders!
Love it.
Great service and good product!!
Its awesome in there amazing
Heck ya! Thanks for the great review!
The outside of the building is very inviting, and the inside has a slightly whimsical feel that is also comfortable and inviting. Despite being on a main road the parking around back and to the side is a little more private. Not a big store so their selection was limited but despite that there was plenty of flower available. My budtender was helpful and seemed knowledgeable, but I know what bud I like and he didn't seem to mind that I didn't want to be meticulously waited on. He wouldn't open any wax containers, despite being able to, so I could see the quality, which was a bummer but he was still polite about it. An overall pleasant experience.
Thanks for the Review, headygrrrl !!! Your notes will be considered and they are very much appreciated!
Amazing staff Wonderful product great recommendations for what I needed
Thank you! Thank you! This new MMJ environment is Awesome! We get to meet and greet so many wonderful folks.. of like mind. Thank you again!
The best shop in Ada. The ladies are very friendly and helpful. The Platinum OG (sticky bud) is 🔥
TokeYou! Thanks for the great compliments! Come back SOON!
This place is awesome. Very friendly staff. Owner is personable and informative. But is priced very well. They have all kinds of deals check em out!
This was our second review.. Thank you! You are so appreciated!