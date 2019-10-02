headygrrrl on November 5, 2019

The outside of the building is very inviting, and the inside has a slightly whimsical feel that is also comfortable and inviting. Despite being on a main road the parking around back and to the side is a little more private. Not a big store so their selection was limited but despite that there was plenty of flower available. My budtender was helpful and seemed knowledgeable, but I know what bud I like and he didn't seem to mind that I didn't want to be meticulously waited on. He wouldn't open any wax containers, despite being able to, so I could see the quality, which was a bummer but he was still polite about it. An overall pleasant experience.